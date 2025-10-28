Posta Boy cause of death: ‘106 & Park: Freestyle Friday’ rapper reportedly passes away

Rapper Posta Boy, who rose to fame with his performances on BET Media Group's show 106& Park's freestyle rap segment, 'Freestyle Friday,' reportedly passed away on Sunday. Though no confirmation has come from the family or representatives of the rapper, fellow New York hip hop artist Mickey Factz, confirmed that Posta Boy has passed away. Rapper Posta Boy of ‘106 & Park: Freestyle Friday’ fame has reportedly passed away.(X/ @HipHopAwards)

"Rest in Peace to Posta Boy," Mickey Factz wrote on social media. A cause of death was not immediately revealed. Mickey Factz said in response to a fan question that Posta Boy was suffering from cancer, but it is not clear if the illness is the cause of his death.

According to his bio on IMDB, Posta Boy was born on September 11, 1981, in Manhattan, New York City. He won Season 2 of BET’s 106 & Park “Freestyle Friday" in the year 2002. He became one of the segment’s most dominant champions, going undefeated for seven consecutive weeks and later earning a spot in the Freestyle Friday Hall of Fame.

Posta Boy was known for his collaboration with many of the big-name rappers, an initiative that began quite early in his career. First of the major names that Posat Boy worked with was rapper Fabolous, with whom he appeared on mixtape freestyles during NYC’s early-2000s rap circuit.

He also collaborated with Sean 'Diddy' Combs after aligning a deal with the beleaguered rapper's music label. Bad Boys Entertainment. He also featured with DJ Envy on Envy’s The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1. A work with Kanye West was also on the line, starting in 2004. But that never saw the light of the day.