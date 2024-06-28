Prince Harry clearly 'not trying' to be working royal, instead 'angry and frustrated' because...

Once a beloved figure in the British royal family, Prince Harry now appears to be distancing himself from his working royal past. While multiple reports suggest the Duke and Duchess are open to returning to royal life or reconciling with their estranged family, royal correspondent Cameron Walker believes Harry is clearly not attempting to resume his role as a working royal. Speculation is rife, Harry is charting a new course, diverging dramatically from the traditional royal life he once embraced. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, in London, Britain, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)

Prince Harry is ‘angry’ and ‘frustrated’

Prince Harry's recent visit to a military charity supporting kids who lost parents in service was a real tearjerker. But behind the scenes, whispers are getting louder about Harry's own struggles. Remember the infamous Megxit thing back in 2020? The move to the US, the scathing remarks aimed at the Royals and the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, that apparently left a big crack in the family picture. Now, a royal reporter thinks Harry might be simmering with "anger and frustration" about his whole situation. This comes right after Harry poured his heart out with those grieving kids.

Tom Hardwood asked Cameron Walker if recent events, such as other senior royals stepping back due to health issues, might influence Prince Harry to take on more responsibility within the royal family. Walker replied, "I don't think it's because we're losing members of the Royal Family temporarily, such as the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne." The royal reporter added, "I think he's trying to go it alone. I don't think this is him trying to become a working member of the Royal Family again."

Prince Harry ‘not trying’ to be working royal

Cameron believes that the Duke is content with his new life in California, where he resides in his Montecito home with his wife Meghan and their two children, overseeing various charitable programs. However, the expert also observes signs of Harry's frustration. "There's been long periods of absence, I think, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And this is him, perhaps, carving out his role again,” the expert added.

Cameron explored the driving forces behind Prince Harry. He highlighted the significance of identifying Harry's genuine interest, suggesting, that passion clearly lies with military engagements and supporting military causes. “That is, I think, what we're seeing from Prince Harry,” Cameron concluded.