Prince William and Kate Middleton to make first public appearance in two months. What to know

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping back into the public eye. It is their first official outing in nearly seven weeks, People reports. Both 43, the couple will visit the newly redesigned gardens at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday, September 4. Kate Middleton and Prince William to make a public appearance in nearly two months.(Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

The timing is no accident. Their kids - Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 - return to Lambrook School near Windsor on Wednesday, September 3. Prince William and Kate have a habit of marking these milestones, showing up for the first day while balancing their royal duties.

A look back at recent outings

Their last formal appearance was Wimbledon on July 13. They watched the men’s singles finals with George and Charlotte. Kate, a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, sat front and center in the Royal Box.

A more casual glimpse of the family came on August 24. They drove to church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. The church is the family’s summer spot during their Scottish stays. Prince William was behind the wheel, Kate and the kids along for the ride, People reports.

Nature in focus

Once the children settle into school, the couple heads to the Natural History Museum. Kate is the museum’s patron. They will tour the refreshed gardens and meet kids involved in programs meant to connect them to nature and teach urban biodiversity.

Environmental causes have long been central to both of them. Prince William started the Earthshot Prize, a global initiative aimed at changing over ten years. Kate runs the “Mother Nature” video series, supports the Scouts, and has shared how nature helped her through cancer treatment.

Prince William and Kate’s last official outing

FAQs

When will Kate and Prince William make their first public appearance in months?

On Thursday, Sept. 4, at the Natural History Museum.

When do the royal children return to school?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis start on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

What museum will the couple visit?

The Natural History Museum in London.

What environmental initiatives do Prince William and Kate support?

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize, and Kate promotes nature through her “Mother Nature” series.