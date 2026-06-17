Texas crash update: One dead after private jet skids onto highway, erupts in flames

A rescue effort unfolded on a Texas highway after a private jet crashed, burst into flames and left passengers trapped inside, prompting bystanders and first responders to rush toward the wreckage in an attempt to pull survivors to safety.

People attempt to pull passengers out of a plane after it crashed on a highway Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Laredo, Texas.(AP)

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Videos from the scene, shared by witnesses and later verified by NBC News, captured civilians using tools to break into the damaged aircraft as thick smoke billowed from the wreckage.

Authorities have confirmed that one person died in the crash.

Video captures frantic rescue effort

The crash occurred Tuesday night on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, when a Cessna 680A business jet came down on the highway and caught fire.

The aircraft ended up on its side and appeared heavily damaged, with flames engulfing parts of the fuselage.

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{{^usCountry}} As the fire spread, bystanders and emergency personnel rushed toward the wreckage. Video showed two individuals carrying a shovel and a sledgehammer as they repeatedly struck the cockpit glass and worked to pry open a door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the fire spread, bystanders and emergency personnel rushed toward the wreckage. Video showed two individuals carrying a shovel and a sledgehammer as they repeatedly struck the cockpit glass and worked to pry open a door. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several passengers were later seen climbing out of the aircraft while firefighters battled the blaze nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several passengers were later seen climbing out of the aircraft while firefighters battled the blaze nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another video released by police, first responders could be seen dousing the burning wreckage as it rested against a highway divider. At times, officers helping keep an exit open were forced to retreat because of the heavy smoke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video released by police, first responders could be seen dousing the burning wreckage as it rested against a highway divider. At times, officers helping keep an exit open were forced to retreat because of the heavy smoke. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? Indian among 12 killed in Missouri skydiving plane crash One dead after crash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? Indian among 12 killed in Missouri skydiving plane crash One dead after crash {{/usCountry}}

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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said six people were aboard the aircraft when it crashed south of Laredo at around 10 pm local time.

The plane had departed from San José del Cabo, Mexico, and was headed to Austin, Texas.

Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department, confirmed that one of the six people on board died. "Regrettably and tragically," one passenger was killed, Baeza told reporters during a briefing.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the deceased, pending notification of family members.

Five first responders were also treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

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What caused the crash?

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, with assistance from federal agencies.

According to Baeza, investigators from the FBI were already at the scene, while additional federal personnel were expected to join the probe. Authorities have also asked members of the public to submit any videos or dashcam footage that may help investigators determine what happened.

Mayor urges public not to speculate

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño expressed condolences to those affected and urged the public to allow investigators time to establish the facts.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by the recent private jet crash," Treviño said in a statement Wednesday.

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The mayor cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation is complete. "Aviation investigations take time, and it is important that we avoid speculation while the facts are being gathered," he said.

Treviño also praised police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel for their response to the crash, saying he witnessed firsthand their professionalism and dedication at the scene.

The crash forced the closure of Loop 20 in both directions as investigators continued their work.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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