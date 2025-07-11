Protester pulls gun as ICE raid turns violent in California; search warrant issued, $50,000 reward offered | Video

A tense situation broke out during an immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California. Protesters showed up as ICE agents carried out the operation, and things quickly got heated. Aerial footage showed people surrounding a federal vehicle and filming what was happening. A protester pulled a gun on ICE agents in California. (X/ HSI Los Angeles and AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

At one point, authorities reportedly used smoke canisters in several directions, which caused chaos and sent people running. The raid had already stretched into its fourth hour by then.

The area was locked down. National Guard troops and local police blocked nearby roads as tensions kept rising. Neither side was backing off.

Things escalated further when one anti-ICE protester reportedly pulled a gun on ICE agents. A video of the moment was shared on X, with a caption reading, "Will @GavinNewsom condemn this?? ICE agents are facing a 700% increase in assaults! This is insane! More people need to start getting arrested for impeding ICE!"

Search warrant issued

Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles issued a search warrant for the man.

“On 7/10/25 during a search warrant by federal law enforcement, an unknown subject appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers. Shooting occurred at approx 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd. Reward: $50,000/ Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324),” HSI wrote on X.

Assaults against ICE gone up by 700%

ICE says that assaults on its agents have gone up by 700% compared to last year.

Deportation raids have been less frequent and lower profile over the past year, as immigration enforcement hasn’t been as aggressively prioritized under the Biden administration.

Also Read: Camarillo farms ICE raids: What's happening on Laguna and Las Posas roads in Ventura? Scary videos emerge

Assaulting federal employees…

In a post on Thursday, ICE said, “This behavior is NOT protesting. It’s assaulting federal employees while they’re on duty. It’s impeding federal officers. It’s ILLEGAL. It’s DANGEROUS. And it will NOT stop us from enforcing immigration law.”

Many protesters argue that ICE should operate more transparently. They’ve called for agents to wear proper uniforms and stop using unmarked vehicles during raids, according to New York Post.

California passed legislation for immigration officers

After earlier protests in Los Angeles, California passed legislation that would prevent immigration officers from covering their faces to hide their identities. Similar bills have started showing up in other Democrat-led states.

Senators Cory Booker from New Jersey and Alex Padilla from California recently introduced a bill in the Senate called the VISIBLE Act short for Visible Identification Standards for Immigration-Based Law Enforcement which would create a nationwide rule for clearer identification of immigration officers.