Camarillo farms ICE raids: What's happening on Laguna and Las Posas roads in Ventura? Scary videos emerge

Several US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, alongside National Guard personnel, were seen conducting large-scale immigration raids at Glass House Farms facilities on Laguna Road and Las Posas Road in Camarillo, Ventura County. Videos from the scene showed multiple people confronting agents near the field. It appears that tear gas and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd. However, authorities are yet to issue a statement. ICE agents raided Camarillo farms in Ventura County on Thursday(Getty Images via AFP)

The raids, part of a broader Trump administration crackdown, likely targeted farmworkers, leading to road closures.

What’s Happening on Laguna and Las Posas Roads

Around 11:00 AM PT on Thursday, federal agents descended on Glass House Farms at 645 Laguna Road, Camarillo, blocking off Laguna Road and Las Posas Road, according to local media reports.

The operation involved multiple military-style vehicles, a helicopter, and armed National Guard members in full gear.

A simultaneous raid targeted Glass House Farms’ facility at 5601 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the Camarillo site, confronting agents. Videos show tear gas and smoke bombs deployed at the scene. Clips showed a tense standoff.

Footage shows white SUVs, military vehicles, and agents in vests lining Laguna Road. The raids align with President Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement, despite a June pledge to protect farmworkers. Earlier, Ventura County raids in June arrested 30+ immigrants, causing labor shortages.

"It's a horrible sight. It's heart-wrenching," Raquel Sanchez, a volunteer with Rapid Response Network said, as per NBC Los Angeles. “The whole perimeter is blocked off.”

“(The federal agents) are targeting the most hardworking people. (Farmworkers) don't have the luxury to miss work. They are just gambling being deported on a daily basis,” Sanchez added.