What is Blue Alert? Texas issues alert for ICE shooter Benjamin Song

A Blue Alert went out Wednesday night for Benjamin Song, who is wanted for a violent attack that happened on July 4, 2025, at the Prairieland Detention Center, an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. Benjamin Hanil Song reportedly used AR-15-style rifles to shoot at three officers after other suspects lured them out of the detention center.(File image)

Blue Alerts are similar to AMBER Alerts and help law enforcement catch dangerous suspects. The alerts are sent to phones and also shown on highway signs across Texas, according to Fox News report.

Also Read: Who is Benjamin Song? Blue Alert issued for Alvarado, Texas ICE shooting suspect

What is Blue Alert ?

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Blue Alert can only be issued if:

• A law enforcement officer has been seriously hurt or killed.

• Police believe the suspect is a serious threat to the public or other officers.

• There is enough information about the suspect’s vehicle, such as a description or license plate.

• The agency handling the case recommends that the alert be sent out.

The Blue Alert system started in 2008 under then-Governor Rick Perry.

The FBI said that during the attack, an officer with the Alvarado Police Department was shot and injured. Song is believed to be armed and dangerous.

On July 9, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Song in the Northern District of Texas. He’s been charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and firing a gun during and in connection with a violent crime.

AR-15-style rifles used

Investigators believe Song used AR-15-style rifles to shoot at three officers after other suspects lured them out of the detention center.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to Song’s arrest and conviction.'

FBI said that Song is armed and dangerous and Texans are asked to inform the FBI immediately if Song is spotted. "If you have any information, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or you can submit a digital tip to fbi.gov\prairieland," the statement from FBI read.