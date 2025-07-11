Newsom vs. DHS explodes over ICE raid on California cannabis farm: 'Why are kids there?'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided a marijuana cultivation site in Camarillo, California, on Thursday. The farm is owned and operated by Glass House Brands Inc., one of the largest licensed cannabis producers in the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., condemned violence against federal officers during ICE raid at cannabis farm.(AP)

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the operation targeted a marijuana facility.

"DHS law enforcement is executing a warrant at a marijuana facility. Our brave officers will continue to enforce the law," the spokesperson said.

Clashes Break Out During Raid

The scene quickly turned chaotic as protesters and onlookers confronted federal agents. Videos and photos from the scene show officers deploying smoke grenades and rubber bullets. In at least one video, a protester appears to fire a weapon at the agents. Unconfirmed reports also suggest Black Hawk helicopters were involved in the operation. At least one person was detained during the clashes.

Governor Newsom Reacts

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned violence against federal officers. Reposting video of a protester allegedly firing at agents, Newsom wrote on X (formerly Twitter", “Of course I condemn any assault on law enforcement, you shit poster. Now do Jan 6.”

In another post, he added, “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me “Newscum” — but he’s the real scum.”

Federal Officials Fire Back

Federal agencies wasted no time responding to Newsom’s criticism.

The Department of Homeland Security wrote on X, “Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?”

Rodney S. Scott, the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection added, “Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations. This is Newsom’s California.”

Governor's Office Labels Raids “Inhumane”

Newsom's office released a formal statement, denouncing the operation.

“There’s a real cost to these inhumane immigration actions on hardworking families and communities, including farmworker communities, across America,” the statement said.

It added that Trump administration's tactics "evoke chaos, fear and terror within our communities at every turn."