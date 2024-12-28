Psychic predicts when will Prince Harry and King Charles reunite; Meghan and kids will…

Could the royal frost finally thaw? A psychic has predicted that 2025 might be the year Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally end their icy relationship with the royal family. According to astrologist Inbaal Honigman, the estranged couple will make a brief but impactful visit to the UK where they’ll join Charles, Prince William, and their spouses to present a united front. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

Prince Harry and King Charles to reunite in 2025?

With 2024 coming to a close in just three days, professional psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, speaking for Spin Genie, shared an intriguing prediction which says that the Sussexes will visit London with their kids Archie and Lilibet for a “special cause.” Later the monarch will appear alongside his two sons and Meghan will simultaneously join the queen and Princess Kate Middleton for the appearance.

“There’s a lovely reunion of Harry and Meghan with the royals this year. In 2025, King Charles will appear with both his sons at an important ceremony, all joined by their wives afterward,” Honigman said according to Daily Star.

"This is in aid of a special cause which all three are passionate about, and they wish to present a united front and share a warming message about the importance of families.”

Despite this hopeful outlook, Inbaal foresees Harry and Meghan’s visit being short and “slightly awkward.” She explained, “No storm lasts forever. I envision Harry, Meghan, and their children returning to the UK as a family to partake in an important royal occasion together.

This event is likely to coincide with the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary. They’ll be all dressed though their interactions may feel a bit uneasy. The visit will be brief, lasting no more than five days, but it will take place.

Harry and Meghan might spend time apart

The astrologer also predicted that the Montecito-based couple might spend some time apart—not due to rumours of a split or drifting apart, but for professional reasons. One will focus on non-royal “jobs, promotions, and commitments” abroad, while the other will remain closer to home, dedicating time to charitable endeavours.

While we don’t know if a royal reunion is on the table, Harry and Meghan once again found themselves excluded from the royal Christmas celebrations in London this year. Since their marriage in 2018, Harry has only spent one Christmas at Sandringham, back in December of the same year.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that while King Charles would have cherished the chance to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, extending an invitation to Harry and Meghan “would have created an awkward situation for the rest of the family. As a result, no official invitation was extended.”

“Harry and Meghan were invited for Christmas at Althorp with thrice-married Uncle Charles, now Earl Spencer, but have decided to stay in California.”