Mystery owner of Michael Jordan’s iconic mansion revealed after $9.5 million sale

The mystery surrounding the buyer of Michael Jordan's iconic Chicago estate has finally been solved. No LeBron James or Stephen Curry but, after languishing on the market for over a decade, the 56,000-square-foot estate has found a new owner in John Cooper, a real estate investor and former NBA player. Michael Jordan slam dunk

John Cooper purchased Michael Jordan’s iconic Chicago estate

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, John Cooper, a Nebraska native and real estate investor purchased Jordan's mansion for a dramatically reduced price of $9.5 million, a fraction of its original $29 million listing price in 2012. Cooper, a lifelong fan of Jordan, has already embraced the property’s legacy, hosting friends for basketball and golf matches within weeks of closing the deal.

Michael Jordan’s seven-acre estate is the ultimate playground of luxury. Spanning 56,000 square feet, the mansion has it all: a regulation-sized basketball court, a circular infinity pool, a putting green, a tennis court, and even a cigar lounge, each with Jordan’s unmistakable touch, according to Zillow.

He built the house during his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, where he clinched six NBA championships. While Cooper plans to implement exciting updates for the estate next month, he’s vowed to preserve its storied charm that is the signature “23” gate and all.

“I remember seeing the home for sale and thinking how cool it would be for the person that buys the home,” Cooper told LJS. “My favorite player to watch was always Jordan. He made shots that seemed impossible, and he got it done on defense too,” he added.

Michael Jordan’s billionaire lifestyle

Forbes estimates Michael Jordan’s net worth at a staggering $3 billion, making him the first professional athlete to secure a spot on the Forbes 400 list of America’s wealthiest individuals. Hailed as one of basketball’s all-time greats, Jordan has invested millions in real estate over the years, amassing a portfolio reportedly valued at approximately $60 million.

His impressive collection includes the iconic Chicago Mansion, known as No. 23 which was recently purchased by another NBA star, a lakefront house and condo in North Carolina, a vacation home in Park City, Utah, and a property at The Bears Club in Jupiter, Florida, where he reportedly resides.

The primary and most successful factor behind Jordan's financial growth is his longstanding partnership with Nike. One of his best business decisions was acquiring the Charlotte Hornets. In addition, Jordan has explored other industries, such as sports betting and auto racing. He serves as an investor and special advisor for the sports-betting company DraftKings and co-owns a NASCAR team.