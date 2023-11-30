PwC to Goldman Sachs: TIME lists top 150 companies that help shape America's future leaders

TIME and data firm Statista have come together to list as many as 150 companies that play a huge role in shaping America’s leaders. They analysed resumes of 20,000 people in America, including award-winning academics, political figures, and CEOs of the largest companies. The list, notably, does not include government, nonprofit, and educational job experience. TIME and data firm Statista have come together to list as many as 150 companies that play a huge role in shaping America’s leaders (REUTERS/Lewis Jackson/File Photo, AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Most of the companies that appear on the top of the list are firms in consulting, tech, and finance. Many a time, bagging a job in these companies is very hard. For example, McKinsey & Company is reported to have received more than a million applications last year. However, it hired less than 1% of applicants, according to TIME.

However, after the employees are hired, the organisations have a “very strong learning and development function,” said Bernard Banks, associate dean for Leadership Development and Inclusion at Northwestern Kellogg. “They have cultures that prize growing people's capacity to lead, and they make investments from a resourcing standpoint, to support that emphasis.”

The list, which is in combination with TIME’s Best Colleges for Future Leaders list, has revealed how to become a leader in America.

Here’s a look at the top 10 companies on the list: