Quornelius Radford a Democratic voter? New claims about Fort Stewart shooter emerge

Quornelius Radford was identified as the Army sergeant who opened fire at the Fort Stewart military base in Georgia on Wednesday. At a press conference, hours after the shooting, officials revealed that the 28-year-old used a personal handgun to shoot at his colleagues. A potential motive, however, remains unclear. This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia(AP)

Radford was previously arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in Georgia. On Wednesday, he opened fire at his workplace, officials said. Soldiers in the area who witnessed the shooting ‘immediately and without hesitation’ tackled the shooter.

“Soldiers in the area that witnessed the shooting immediately and without hesitation tackled the soldier, subdued him. That allowed law enforcement to then take him into custody,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, confirmed.

Now, a social media user has shared several screenshots to claim that the Fort Stewart shooting suspect is a registered Democratic voter. “Quornelius Radford is of course a registered democrat in his home state of Florida. I blurred out the address just incase he has family living there, for their safety,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

These claims have not been verified yet.

“We’re going to have to determine how he was able to get a handgun to his place of duty,” Lubas added. Officials further noted that they are not aware of any prior behavioral issues involving the suspected shooter.

“It’s early in the investigation, but not that I’m currently aware of,” Lubas said.

The injured soldiers are stable and recovering. The Army won’t release names pending notification of family members, and they won’t speculate on motive, Lt. Col. Angel Tomko said at a news conference. They were treated and then moved to Winn Army Community Hospital, base officials said in a Facebook post, adding there's no threat to the community.