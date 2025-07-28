Raising Cane’s giving out free chicken fingers on National Chicken Finger Day

National Chicken Finger Day is on Sunday, July 27, and Raising Cane’s is giving out a free chicken finger to anyone who buys a Box Combo that day. The company announced the deal on July 16, saying this is the first time it’s open to all customers, not just members of its Caniac Club. Raising Cane’s has more than 900 locations across 40+ states and says it will open over 100 new restaurants in new markets in 2025.(Pexels)

The chain made up the holiday in 2010 and trademarked “National Chicken Finger Day” in 2019. Since then, it says it has given away over 150,000 chicken fingers on the day.

Raising Cane's has more than 900 locations across 40+ states and says it will open over 100 new restaurants in new markets in 2025.

National Chicken Wing Day

The company says founder Todd Graves came up with the idea to celebrate their chicken fingers. This holiday is separate from National Chicken Wing Day, which falls on Tuesday, July 29.

To promote it this year, Raising Cane’s teamed up with Snoop Dogg. He’ll appear in a Christmas-in-July-themed ad driving a Cadillac sleigh and saying “yo yo yo” instead of “ho ho ho” while handing out chicken fingers.

Are other restaurants joining in?

Wingstop isn’t offering any deals, but on July 24 it filed to trademark “National Chicken Tender Day”, also on July 27, in what looks like a dig at Raising Cane’s.

“Some say that chicken fingers, strips and tenders are the same, but Wingstop isn’t buying it,” said Mark Christenson, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By filing a trademark application to register ‘National Chicken Tender Day,’ Wingstop is giving the finger to fingers and staking our claim on our distinctive crispy tenders that fans crave.”

Huey Magoo’s, based in Orlando, is also celebrating. It’s giving away five free Tender Bites with any three-piece or larger Tender Meal bought on July 27.