Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Snoop Dogg joins ownership group of Welsh soccer club Swansea

AP |
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 10:00 am IST

Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea.

Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea.

Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea.(REUTERS)
Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea.(REUTERS)

The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn’t disclose financial details in Thursday’s announcement, which shines a spotlight on yet another unheralded team from Wales after Wrexham's well-documented journey.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” the American rapper and entertainment icon said in the announcement.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me,” he added. “This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”

Snoop Dogg, who has more than 88 million Instagram followers, helped launch the team's 2025-26 home shirt last weekend.

The club ownership group added: “To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile."

Luka Modric, who recently signed with AC Milan from Real Madrid, joined Swansea's ownership group in April.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Snoop Dogg joins ownership group of Welsh soccer club Swansea
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On