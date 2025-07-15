KFC launches new campaign with free buckets of chicken but there's a twist: Here's how to get one

Kentucky Fried Chicken is stepping back into the spotlight with a bold new campaign—and free chicken to match. In a move dubbed the “Kentucky Fried Comeback,” the fast-food giant announced it’s giving away free buckets of chicken as part of a push to reclaim its spot as America’s top chicken chain. “Kentucky Fried Comeback will put KFC back on top,” the company said in its Monday, July 14, press release, as the fried chicken battle heats up once again. The announcement comes just days after McDonald’s brought back its fan-favorite Snack Wrap, as reported by USA Today. Customers can redeem a free KFC bucket by spending $15 online at KFC.com or the app. ( kfc/Instagram)

Also Read: Starbucks makes its 'secret menu' official with new $25K drink contest; Here's what's on it

KFC announces new campaign

The company's fried chicken, made of Colonel's “legendary blend of 11 herbs and spices” is what attracted the food chain giant's customer base. Thus, following improvements in taste and customer satisfaction, KFC says its kitchens are ready to welcome customers back to taste the difference-- “crispy, hot, and unmistakably original”.

In a news release, “KFC United States President Catherine Tan-Gillespi said, “We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are.” She added, ”If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one... Come back and give us a shot −your first bucket’s on us.”

Also Read: Teddy bear made of human-like skin found on California sidewalk sparks probe

How to get the free bucket of KFC chicken?

To get the free KFC chicken bucket, customers must first go online and spend $15. This is because the “Free Bucket On Us” deal is a digital offer announced by the company which only applicable on KFC.com and the KFC app at participating locations.

Customers can redeem it by signing into their KFC Rewards account and making an online purchase of $15 or more (before taxes and fees). KFC spokesperson, Maria Schmitz revealed that the offer will end on August 24.

KFC added that the offer must be redeemed before the checkout and will be followed by a feedback form, which is available on their website. The offer cannot be combined with any other deal or discount, and the responsibility of taxes and fees is on the customer.