Teddy bear made of human-like skin found on California sidewalk sparks probe

A bizarre teddy bear that appeared to be made out of human skin was found on a sidewalk in California, alarming both residents and local authorities. Officials have launched an investigation, though it’s now believed the disturbing find was likely part of an elaborate prank, according to a New York Post report. All the pieces on the teddy bear appeared to be sewn with disturbing precision and looked almost as if someone had intentionally attached pieces of skin to it(Etsy/ DarkSeedCreations)

The grim discovery took place around noon on Sunday in San Bernardino County, after someone reported what they believed were human remains outside a nearby convenience store on Bear Valley Road, according to local reports.

Also Read: Why is Annabelle doll on US tour? Interesting facts about ‘haunted’ doll and ‘Devils on the Run’

Teddy bear had human-like skin

When police arrived, they initially thought they were looking at an ordinary teddy bear, except it was covered in highly unusual, leathery, human-like skin. The bear had a stitched-on nose and lips, along with hollow spaces where eyes would typically be.

All the pieces appeared to be sewn on with disturbing precision and looked almost as if someone had intentionally attached pieces of skin to the bear. KTLA reports that police sectioned off the area just outside the store while they investigated.

DarkSeedCreations store takes responsibility

As word spread, an Etsy shop called “DarkSeedCreations” stepped forward and claimed responsibility for the creepy creation, saying it was a handmade prop sold online.

The shop’s owner posted on Facebook, “Yes I made the bear in the news video. Yes that’s my etsy shop screenshotted on [the] news articles. Yes I did ship that bear to an etsy customer in Victorville CA last week. Yes you can still order one too. No I did not have any knowledge of the buyers intentions nor was I involved in a prank on the other side of the nation from me.”

Also Read: A woman in Wisconsin is making dolls that look just like the child they’re meant for

Store specializes in strange and horror-themed art pieces

DarkSeedCreations, which has a 4.5-star rating on Etsy, specializes in strange and horror-themed art pieces. Their catalog includes items like neckties decorated with faces and a $100 “human” leather baseball cap. The product listing for the teddy bear reads:

“Medium sized teddy bear covered in random sections of skin. Perfect for snuggling or hiding in someone’s bed, each bear is a original design.”

Other items in the shop include fake eggs with eyeballs inside, a “fetal skeleton baroque frame,” and a toy alphabet block topped with a penis, labeled “c–kblock.”

According to Etsy, the shop has been in business for eight years.