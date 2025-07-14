Starbucks makes its 'secret menu' official with new $25K drink contest; Here's what's on it

Starbucks is bringing its once-hidden "secret menu" into the spotlight. The coffee giant announced that it will now showcase popular customer drink customizations directly in the Starbucks app, making it easier than ever for fans to order their favorite off-menu creations with just a tap. Starbucks introduces its secret menu in the app, allowing Rewards members to order custom drinks.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Where to find Starbucks ‘secret menu’?

The company revealed that the idea was "inspired by the popular Starbucks Not-So-Secret Menu broadcast channel on Instagram." Come Monday, Starbucks Rewards users can unlock personalized drink creations right in the app’s “Offers” section. According to their press release, one customers select the drink of their choice, and it will be made with all the customizations at participating outlets, as reported by CBS8.

In addition, the coffee house is also introducing a secret menu contest where employees and customers can submit their favourite drink customizations.

The entries for the contest will be taken from July 14 to July 20, and all the submissions will be cut down to the Top 4 drinks. The four finalists will be featured on the Starbucks app from August 18 to August 25.

List of first flavours to feature on Starbucks ‘secret menu’ in app

Cookies on Top

Starbucks describes the drink “For cookies and cream lovers.” Those interested should “order a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and cookie crumble topping.”

Dragonfruit glow-up

“Elevate the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by adding peach juice blend, then have it blended and topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam,” suggests the company.

Lemon, tea & pearls

According to the coffee giant, “Black tea and lemonade make a perfect pair — add an extra pop of flavor with raspberry-flavored popping pears to take it to the next level.”

Just add white mocha

“Put a spin on the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso by adding White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and topping it with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam,” states Starbucks.