Rancho Bernardo fire: Brush fire erupts on Camino Del Norte near 4S ranch; check map and updates

A brush fire broke out at Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, California, along the Camino Del Norte on Friday. As per Watch Duty, the exact location of the fire was west of the Bernardo Center Drive in Rancho Bernardo. Representational.(Unsplash)

It has currently spread to 10 acres with a shelter-in-place issued spanning the Christopher Hills County Preserve area between the Camino Del Norte and the Dove Canyon.

Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:

The area under shelter-in-place owing to the Rancho Bernardo fire. (Watch Duty)

Multiple fire engines are responding as the fire spreads uphill at a moderate rate.

This is a developing story.