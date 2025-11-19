Former Major League Baseball pitcher Randy Jones passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 75, the San Diego Padres announced. Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend, passed away on November 18.(X/@PunchoutBB and @TheFizzShow59)

Jones, also known as ‘Junkman’, was the "cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades," The Padres wrote.

We do not know the cause of his death yet, but we do know that Jones left a significant impact on the Padres and the city of San Diego. "Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family," the team said. "He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history."

His No. 35 was retired by the Padres in 1997, and he remains a key figure in the franchise’s early history.

Health history and prior illness

Jones' health challenges date back several years. In 2016, he was diagnosed with throat cancer, which he attributed to many years of chewing tobacco.

He underwent treatment and was declared cancer-free by 2017. However, the diagnosis was a jerk to Jones, highlighting long-term health risks tied to his era of playing.

Jones also faced a shoulder injury leading to an arm operation, a blow for the star pitcher of the team in 1976, which truncated his playing career.

Jones' legacy and impact

Jones debuted in 1973 with the Padres and became known for his dominant sinkerball, which produced groundballs rather than strikeouts (735).

After being traded to the New York Mets in 1980, injuries shortened his career. He retired in 1982.

Jones' retirement was not the end of his career. He is also remembered for his post-playing contributions. He was a mentor to younger pitchers, appeared at community events in San Diego and even ran a “Randy Jones BBQ” stand at Petco Park. He also coached and mentored the future CY Young winner Barry Zito.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from peers, sports publications and fans. The Padres' statement called his passing “an enormous loss to the baseball community and to San Diego.”