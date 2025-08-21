Brandon Nimmo injury: New York Mets provide key update on outfielder

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo exited vs Nationals with neck stiffness in the 2nd inning; team replaced him with Starling Marte, per official update.
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left the game against the Washington Nationals early on Wednesday after experiencing neck stiffness, the Mets revealed.
Shortly after Nimmo was seen exiting the game in the second innings at the Nationals Park in Washington, the New York Mets provided an update on the outfielder on their social media account. The Mets replaced Nimmo with Starling Marte.
Here's the official update from the New York Mets: