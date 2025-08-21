Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Brandon Nimmo injury: New York Mets provide key update on outfielder

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 05:25 am IST

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo exited vs Nationals with neck stiffness in the 2nd inning; team replaced him with Starling Marte, per official update.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left the game against the Washington Nationals early on Wednesday after experiencing neck stiffness, the Mets revealed.

Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during at Nationals Park on August 19.(Getty Images via AFP)
Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during at Nationals Park on August 19.(Getty Images via AFP)

Shortly after Nimmo was seen exiting the game in the second innings at the Nationals Park in Washington, the New York Mets provided an update on the outfielder on their social media account. The Mets replaced Nimmo with Starling Marte.

Here's the official update from the New York Mets:

This story is being updated.

News / Sports / US Sports / Brandon Nimmo injury: New York Mets provide key update on outfielder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On