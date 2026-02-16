Ray J health: Fans notice ‘blood coming from eye' and chest patch amid heart concerns
In one video, a drop of blood can be seen running down his cheek.
R&B singer Ray J performed at “An Intimate Valentine’s Day Concert” in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday. Videos from the event quickly circulated online and raised concerns among fans about his health.
In one clip, the 45-year-old artist is seen wearing sunglasses as what appeared to be a drop of blood ran down his cheek. It is unclear whether the substance was due to a genuine injury or part of a stage effect, but the incident quickly fueled speculation online.
Some social media users also claimed that Ray J briefly unzipped his jumpsuit during the performance, revealing what looked like a medical dressing on the upper left side of his chest. This led to speculation that he may have recently worn a heart monitor or another cardiac-related device.
What happened to Ray J?
Earlier this year, Ray J was reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas due to pneumonia and heart pains. According to TMZ, he underwent X-rays and an echocardiogram during his stay.
Last month, he also sparked concern during a livestream in which he made troubling remarks about his future.
“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he said.
He expressed confidence that his family would be financially secure regardless of what happens.
“My baby mama gon’ be straight, my kids gon’ be straight,” he said. “If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it, but I did my part here.”
He also expressed regret for elements of his lifestyle.
He also reflected on his lifestyle choices, saying, "I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro. I shouldn’t have went that hard. And then, when it’s all done, burn me. Don’t bury me.”
Ray J mentioned an upcoming medical checkup and said his parents would accompany him.
The singer also thanked his sister, Brandy, saying she had “paid my bills for the rest of the year.”
