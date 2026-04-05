Raymond NH shooting, active shooter reports: What's happening on Ham Road?
Nottingham Road and Ham Road are currently shut down.
Update (3.30 p.m. EDT): New Hampshire State Police said they are assisting Raymond police with "an active search for an armed subject."
In a post on X, the police department said, "Troopers are assisting RaymondNHPolice with an active search for an armed subject. Residents in the area of Ham Rd. and Nottingham Rd. should shelter in place until further notice and anticipate a presence of uniformed law enforcement personnel. Please avoid the area."
Initial report (3 p.m. EDT) : Radio scanner reports indicate a police incident in Raymond, New Hampshire. According to social media reports, a barricaded suspect is actively firing from inside a residence at people outside. The suspect is reportedly armed with an AK-47 and firing full metal jacket rounds.
A police officer has reportedly been injured. As a result, both Nottingham Road and Ham Road are currently shut down. People have been asked to avoid Route 156.
While authorities have confirmed the road closures, other details, including the nature of the incident and the condition of the officer, have not yet been officially confirmed.
Also Read: Northeastern University shooting update: Boston police officers injured; first info on suspect
Witness reports
Several local residents and witnesses took to social media to report police activity in the area. Some residents reported receiving automated calls from the Raymond Police Department advising them to shelter in place.
One resident wrote on Facebook, "Alright it’s 2:35 on Saturday and the SWAT truck, and 2 other fire department vehicles just blew by me on 102 and they’re heading towards the town center. Who’s got the tea??"
Another added, "Shelter in place on ham rd. Cops think the arson suspect is back in the area. Apparently armed with an ak-47. A lot of state police flying up 101 right now."
A third person reported, "What is with the ballistic armored tank vehicles and mobile operation unit and looking like bomb squad truck that just blew through the center of Chester heading toward Raymond?"
Another wrote, "There is reportedly an active shootout / major police incident happening in Raymond, NH right now. I’ll share details as soon as they become available. Same place as the incident yesterday."
Another witness wrote, "Was just there was in the middle of gun fire so scary had too get out there."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More