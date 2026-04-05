Raymond NH shooting, active shooter reports: What's happening on Ham Road?

Update (3.30 p.m. EDT): New Hampshire State Police said they are assisting Raymond police with "an active search for an armed subject." Shooting incident reported in Raymond, New Hampshire. (Unsplash)

In a post on X, the police department said, "Troopers are assisting RaymondNHPolice with an active search for an armed subject. Residents in the area of Ham Rd. and Nottingham Rd. should shelter in place until further notice and anticipate a presence of uniformed law enforcement personnel. Please avoid the area."

Initial report (3 p.m. EDT) : Radio scanner reports indicate a police incident in Raymond, New Hampshire. According to social media reports, a barricaded suspect is actively firing from inside a residence at people outside. The suspect is reportedly armed with an AK-47 and firing full metal jacket rounds.

A police officer has reportedly been injured. As a result, both Nottingham Road and Ham Road are currently shut down. People have been asked to avoid Route 156.

While authorities have confirmed the road closures, other details, including the nature of the incident and the condition of the officer, have not yet been officially confirmed.