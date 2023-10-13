Read what the California store owner who sold the $1.5bn winning Powerball ticket had planned for his $1M payout

The small town of Frazier Park, California, is buzzing with excitement and curiosity after a customer at a local store bought the winning ticket for the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot, the second-largest in history. Store co-owner Nidal Khalil talks with the media at the Midway Market & Liquor store, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Frazier Park, Calif., where a winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(AP)

The town, which has a population of about 3,100 and is located 75 miles north of LA, is wondering who the lucky winner is and whether they are a resident or a visitor.

The ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor, a family-owned store that has been in business since 1994.

The co-owner, Nidal “Andy” Khalil, a Syrian immigrant, said he was happy for the winner and hoped it was one of his regulars.

ALSO READ| $1.7billion jackpot! What will you buy with this money? Here's what other jackpot winners did

“I found out about 9:30 pm last night, actually through social media,” Khali told The New York Post with a smile.

“I didn’t even believe it at first. I think this could be the biggest thing that’s ever happened at Frazier Park. I hope it is one of my regular customers because we have a few who buy tickets every day.”

Khalil said he will use part of the $1 million that the store will receive from the jackpot to save for his children’s college education. His nephew Chris Khalil, who also works at the store, said he was shocked by the news and that the money will help him with his upcoming wedding.

The news spread quickly through Frazier Park, a mountain community that consists mostly of retirees, veterans and “lifers.”

Jonathan Khalil, left, and Chris Khalil, sons of the store co-owners, hold up a ceremonial check presented to them by lottery officials at the Midway Market & Liquor store, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Frazier Park, Calif., where a $1.765 billion winning Powerball ticket was sold. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(AP)

On a local Facebook group, people speculated and guessed who the winner could be. Some also asked the winner to donate some of the money to improve the town’s park and buildings.

At Sue’s Tavern, the town’s favorite bar, customers expressed their disbelief and regret that they didn’t buy the ticket themselves. Many, however, said they were glad that Khalil will get some of the money, as they praised his generosity and kindness.

People who visited Midway Market & Liquor on Thursday congratulated Khalil on his win and shook his hand.

ALSO READ| US Powerball player bags the lottery's whopping $1.76 billion jackpot, game’s second-largest prize

“We were here last week and I told Andy, ‘We are due! We are going to get that big hit,'” resident Dale Chester said.

Nick Miller, a patron at Sue’s Tavern, said he would keep quiet if he had won the jackpot.

“My mom, my sister, and my wife — if I had one — wouldn’t even know and I would get divorce papers drawn up quickly,” Miller, 42, joked.

“If it was me, I wouldn’t tell anyone because that’s Kim Kardashian-like money. That’s no joke.”

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the red Powerball 10.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!