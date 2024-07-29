Reason behind explosives in Trump shooter's car were for 'diversion', says Mike McCaul

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, intended to use explosives to create a “diversion” in a bid to escape from the rally venue, according to a top lawmaker. Mike McCaul said Trump shooter wanted to “create a diversion by blowing up his vehicle on the other side of the property, and then he could escape.”(AP)

Appearing on CBS's Face the Nation, Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that the gunman was carrying two explosives in his car and a detonation device on his body.

Stressing that his plan was assassinate Trump, he mentioned that Crooks wanted to “create a diversion by blowing up his vehicle on the other side of the property, and then he could escape.”

McCaul's statement comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee as a part of the course of their inquiry into assassination attempt on Trump. The law enforcement had found explosive devices and a drone inside Crooks' car. Wray noted that Crooks also possessed a transmitter, adding that the remote detonation “would not have worked” from his location. The FBI chief further stated that the agency is still probing about Crooks’ motive.

The US Secret Service came under fire over concerns about Trump's safety at a prominent gathering. Kimberly Cheatle stepped down from her role as director of the Secret Service after facing intense grilling at the House hearing and pressure from lawmakers.

McCaul visited site where Trump shooter was positioned

McCaul, who recently visited the spot where Crooks was positioned, criticised the former leadership of the agency, but stated that he still has “faith and confidence” in the Secret Service at large.

He lauded Cheatle for quitting from her position, stating that she “did the right thing” because “each time you have an attempted assassination, that is a failure.”

“And she said that herself. I think the agents are good. The problem is the President is under a lot of threats,” he continued, referring to intelligence that suggests Trump may also be the target of Iranian plots to assassinate him,” the lawmaker said.

Also Read: Grab CEO makes big claim about Trump shooter

On July 13, Crooks was shot dead after he opened fire at Trump rally, killing one rallygoer and injuring two others. According to Trump's physician, the former President suffered a 2 cm-wide ear wound from the gunshot, and the bullet missed his skull by less than a quarter of an inch.

Meanwhile, Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, is continuing with his outdoor rallies with more security.