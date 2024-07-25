Grab CEO makes big claim about Trump shooter: Thomas Crooks likely had pro-Biden account ‘on our platform’

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally on July 13, likely had an account on social media platform Grab to disseminate statements “in support of President Biden”. Crooks “may have had an account on our platform,” stated Gab CEO Andrew Torba after receiving “an emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency.”

Crooks “may have had an account on our platform,” stated Gab CEO Andrew Torba after receiving “an emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency.”

Following the request, Torba in a tweet stated that the account @epicmicrowave, which he has been “unable to confirm”, definitely belonged to Crooks. According to the CEO, he had “posted on the site nine (9) times total.”

“While the account made very few posts on the site, the majority of them were in support of President Biden,” he added.

Torba then posted screenshots of a pro-Biden statement made by the account with its handle blacked-out.

In one of the posts, the user ridiculed someone who shared an election prediction, stating in February 2021, “Didn’t you also think Biden would lose in a landslide yeah I would not be very confident in your election predictions.”

In a different thread, the user backed Biden's border policies with a report comparing Texas' crime rates for legal and undocumented immigrants and American citizens.

“Biden executive orders don’t incentivize human trafficking as human traffickers aren’t interested in citizenships, likewise the majority of illegal immigrants are not criminals and in fact some studies (such as the one linked below) show lower rates of crime committed by these individuals,” the poster wrote.

Also Read: Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' father breaks silence: ‘We just want to try to…’

Torba highlights personal and business risk

Torba mentioned that he is revealing this information at "significant personal and business risk."

“If the past is any guide, defying the D.C. consensus by publishing the first definitive evidence that the shooter was a Biden supporter — something Democrats and their media allies have tried to cover up and deny at every turn — has a high probability of resulting in significant political and media backlash,” he wrote.

The CEO further said they have “saved the account data pending receipt of a search warrant.”

Sharing his post on X, GOP leader Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote: “No big surprises here.”

Crooks opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at Trump's July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing a rally goer and severing the former president's ear before being shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The authorities are yet to clarify on the motive of the attack.