Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Reddit down? User report 'internal server error' issues

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 03:13 am IST

Reddit users are reporting widespread issues accessing the platform, with many encountering "Internal Server Error" messages.

Reddit users are reporting widespread issues accessing the platform, with many encountering "Internal Server Error" messages on Monday evening. The outage appears to be affecting multiple regions, though the platform has yet to issue an official statement.

Reddit is down.(UnSplash)
Reddit is down.(UnSplash)

According to DownDetector, outage reports spiked around 5:30 p.m. EDT, with most complaints pointing to server-related issues.

Users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustrations and confusion.

“Nooo reddit down how am i supposed to doomscroll and argue,” one person wrote.

Another simply wrote, “Reddit - internal server error.”

