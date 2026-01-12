Renee Nicole Good's arrest record: Here's the truth behind viral 2023-129302 rap sheet; mugshot

However, the arrest records and mugshots do not feature the county and state of the booking. Additionally, it features Good's date of birth as 10/7/1980, which has been debunked. Good was 37 years old at the time of her death. But, with a date of birth in 1980, it would make her 45 years old.

In the last three days, the doctored images of Good's fake arrest records have been widely circulated. Numbered 2023-129302, the booking record features a mugshot, purportedly of Good, and charges related to child abuse, probation violation, among others.

Renee Nicole Good has been at the center of media headlines this week after being shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7. Amid that, viral claims are doing the rounds about Good, many of which are untrue. One such claim concerns Good's debunked arrest record.

As of now, there are no known arrest records related to Renee Nicole Good.

GoFundMe Launched For ICE Agent Jonathan Ross Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched for Jonathan E Ross, the ICE agent who reportedly shot Renee Nicole Good. Notably, Ross was not identified by the Department of Homeland Security. He was identified by the Chicago Star Tribune and the Fox 9 of Minnesota.

The fundraiser was launched by Clyde Emmons from Mount Forest in Michigan. The relation of the individual with Ross is unclear. As of this writing, it has raised $174,477. It has target of $300,000.

“After seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist getting go fund me. I feel that the officer that was 1000 percent justified in the shooting deserves to have a go fund me," the campaign description read. "Funds will go to help pay for any legal services this officer needs. if officer cannot be reached at time of needed assistance funds will be donated to the ICE through DAP.”