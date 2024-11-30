RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines faces backlash for sharing video featuring half-naked hubby: ‘The grift never ends’

Cheryl Hines shared a video of husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of health and human services, showing him partially naked in the shower and suggesting that all is well between the two of them. This is a combination of RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines (Credit: Getty Images) and NY Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi (Credit: AP).

Hines has reportedly been “playing nice” with the MAGA crowd since her marriage with Kennedy seemed to be in trouble due to his backing of Trump and his alleged "digital affair" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

That was clearly seen in two Black Friday Instagram pictures that Hines shared to advertise her self-care line, Hines+Young.

In the first photo, the 59-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star appeared to have been interrupted while filming her commercial by Kennedy taking a partially naked shower, only obscured in the foreground by Hines.

Captioning her post as “H+Y content interruption”, she said, “You can't take a shower, I'm doing a video! No, no, no, I'm doing a... you've gotta give me a second I'm doing a video for Hines+Young. Honey... 60% off.”

Kennedy simply continues to take his shower as if oblivious to or unconcerned by presence of Hines. In her video, she also writes “Oh Bobby” with a heart emoji.

The video comes as Hines is now offering candles bearing the “MAHA”" trademark in compliance to Kennedy's new catchphrase, “Make America Healthy Again.”

However, the X users expressed their outrage over the video, with one writing: “The grift never ends.”

“This is one of the cringiest things I've ever seen...lost all respect for Cheryl Hines,” another wrote.

“Incredibly weird and absolutely disgusting,” one more commented.

Hines and Kennedy faced rough year

Hines' post seems to be a sign that the actress has reconciled with her husband.

At the America First Policy Institute banquet last week, Hines was spotted mixing with Trump supporters at Mar-a-Lago, looking content and at ease, according to Page Six.

She was “playing nice with MAGA world” and also held a conversation with Trump, the source told the outlet.

Hines and Kennedy faced a difficult time earlier this year after several reports claimed he had an alleged digital affair with Olivia Nuzzi, a former reporter for New York Magazine.

Nuzzi parted her ways with the magazine after she was suspended over the affair. The magazine has even hired a law firm to look into the affair.

Kennedy claims that he met with the political journalist only once last year, when she did a profile on him.

A source told CNN that the nature of their relationship was “emotional and digital in nature, not physical.”

However, insiders told the NY Post that the two were indulged in “sexting,” despite the RFK Jr's marriage and the fact that Nuzzi was engaged to 50-year-old Ryan Lizza, who works at Politico as chief Washington correspondent.