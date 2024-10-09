RFK Sr's widow Ethel Kennedy, 96, hospitalised after suffering stroke in her sleep, family hails her as ‘incredible’

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy Sr., has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke. The Kennedy matriarch and mother of ex-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is 96. She suffered a stroke while she was sleeping last week. Ethel Kennedy, 96, hospitalised after suffering stroke in her sleep (CBS Boston screenshot/YouTube)

Former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III shared an update about his “incredible grandmother” on X.

‘She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life’

“She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family. She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life,” he wrote. “We are here looking after her. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Joe revealed that Ethel spent the summer with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family. It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well,” he said.

"Unfortunately on Thursday morning she suffered a stroke in her sleep," he mentioned in the statement. “She was brought to an area hospital where she is now receiving treatment.”

Ethel is mother to 11 children, and has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Rory Kennedy, also shared the same statement on X, confirming her mother is receiving treatment at the hospital at present.

Ethel was awarded with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 by then-President Barack Obama for her commitment to fighting for social justice, human rights, and environmental protection, which included her work at Robert F Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights. She founded the nonprofit in 1968 after her husband was assassinated. Her youngest child was born after her husband’s death, and she never remarried.