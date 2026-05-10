The man accused of killing an elderly man by pushing him down a stairway at a Chelsea subway station was released from a psychiatric evaluation just hours before the attack, officials said, according to Fox News. Rhamell Burke, 32, made his first court appearance on Saturday, May 9.

Rhamell Burke: 5 things to know about man charged after pushing 76-year-old to death in NYC subway(PIX11 News/YouTube)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He has been charged with second-degree murder for the May 7 attack.

Police said that surveillance video showed Burke violently shoving a man down the stairs at the 18th Street subway station around 9:30 pm that day. The video showed the victim, 76-year-old Ross Falzone, flying into the air and hitting his head on the steps. He then landed at the bottom of the staircase.

Read More | Iryna Zarutska murder: GoFundMe responds to fundraisers for Decarlos Brown Jr, ‘Donors who contributed…’

Falzone was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by paramedics. He succumbed to his injuries overnight.

Who is Rhamell Burke? 5 things to know

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are five things to know about Rhamell Burke: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office said that Burke was taken to Bellevue hospital for a psychiatric evaluation just hours before the attack on Saturday. He was released after about one hour, then discharged, per officials.

Police sources also told FOX 5 NY that Burke has been arrested as many as four times since February.

Burke was taken to Bellevue after “acting erratically” outside the NYPD’s 17th Precinct station house just before 3:30 pm and wielding a stick he had grabbed out of a garbage container, police said, according to the New York Post.

Burke was taken to Bellevue as an “emotionally disturbed person,” police said, before being shuffled through triage and into the hospital’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program. He was released around 4:40 pm.

Burke was arraigned in court Saturday. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. He is due back in court on May 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five things to know about Rhamell Burke: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office said that Burke was taken to Bellevue hospital for a psychiatric evaluation just hours before the attack on Saturday. He was released after about one hour, then discharged, per officials.

Police sources also told FOX 5 NY that Burke has been arrested as many as four times since February.

Burke was taken to Bellevue after “acting erratically” outside the NYPD’s 17th Precinct station house just before 3:30 pm and wielding a stick he had grabbed out of a garbage container, police said, according to the New York Post.

Burke was taken to Bellevue as an “emotionally disturbed person,” police said, before being shuffled through triage and into the hospital’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program. He was released around 4:40 pm.

Burke was arraigned in court Saturday. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. He is due back in court on May 14 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This happens all the time,” a high-ranking NYPD cop told the outlet, blasting the tragedy as a “complete collapse” of Mamdani’s response to mental illness.

Read More | Iryna Zarutska murder: Decarlos Brown Jr. once asked cops to investigate ‘man-made material’ inside his body

“We brought him in at 3:30 p.m. and he was released just before 5 p.m. Meanwhile, if you or I walked into Bellevue for a headache, it would take 8 hours just to be seen. NYPD uses its involuntary removal powers all the time. And they just get right out with an Advil,” the cop said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the attack, Mamdani called for an investigation into NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue’s handling of Burke's psychiatric evaluation.

"I am horrified by the killing of Ross Falzone and the circumstances that led to it," the mayor said in a press release. "New Yorkers deserve answers."

He added, “New Yorkers deserve answers. That is why I’ve directed NYC Health + Hospitals to conduct both an immediate investigation on what steps should have been taken to prevent this tragedy and a comprehensive review of their psychiatric evaluation and discharge protocols.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON