Which lawmakers are backing War Powers Resolution against Trump? Full list
Over 45 US lawmakers, led by Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, support a War Powers Resolution to curb President Trump’s authority after US strikes on Iran.
Following American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a fresh War Powers resolution has been tabled in the US House. As reported by Newsweek, the bipartisan resolution is backed by Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky. Their goal: to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to engage in war without congressional approval.
The strikes were carried out on June 22 on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites. Trump called the attack “very successful.” However, the move raised alarms across party lines, with some lawmakers questioning its constitutionality and warning of a larger regional conflict.
Democrats, Republicans raise constitutional concerns
Massie stated, “The Constitution does not permit the executive branch to unilaterally commit an act of war.” He stressed that Congress alone holds the power to declare war. Khanna, echoing similar views, said, “Stopping Iran from having a nuclear bomb is a top priority, but dragging the U.S. into another Middle East war is not the solution.”
Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, introduced a companion bill in the Senate, reiterating the need for congressional authority before military escalation.
Dozens of House Democrats back the measure
The resolution has gained traction with over 45 lawmakers supporting it. Among them are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Jamie Raskin, and Bennie Thompson. The list also includes multiple representatives from California, Illinois, Texas and New York.
Full List of Members of Congress Backing the War Powers Resolution
Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat -California
Representative Thomas Massie, Republican- Kentucky
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat -New York
Representative Val Hoyle, Democrat- Oregon
Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat- Michigan
Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat- Washington
Representative Donald Beyer, Democrat- Virginia
Representative Lloyd Doggett, Democrat- Texas
Representative Greg Casar, Democrat- Texas
Representative Ayanna Pressley, Democrat- Massachusetts
Representative Delia Ramirez, Democrat- Illinois
Representative Summer Lee, Democrat- Pennsylvania
Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat- Minnesota
Representative Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Democrat- Illinois
Representative Nydia Velazquez, Democrat- New York
Representative James McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat
Representative Chellie Pingree, a Maine Democrat
Representative Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat
Representative Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat
Representative Paul Tonko, a New York Democrat
Representative Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat
Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat
Representative Henry "Hank" Johnson, a Georgia Democrat
Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Washington, D.C., Democrat
Representative Sara Jacobs, a California Democrat
Representative Janice Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat
Representative Lateefah Simon, a California Democrat
Representative Christopher Deluzio, a Pennsylvania Democrat
Representative Gwen Moore, a Wisconsin Democrat
Representative Mike Thompson, a California Democrat
Representative Yassamin Ansari, an Arizona Democrat
Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat
Representative Luis Correa, a California Democrat
Representative Betty McCollum, a Minnesota Democrat
Representative Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat
Representative Mark DeSaulnier, a California Democrat
Representative Stephen Lynch, a Massachusetts Democrat
Representative Andre Carson, an Indiana Democrat
Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, Democrat- Pennsylvania
Representative Joaquin Castro, Democrat- Texas
Representative Maxwell Frost, Democrat- Florida
Representative Al Green, Democrat- Texas
Representative Debbie Dingell, Democrat- Michigan
Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat- Maryland
Representative Melanie Stansbury, Democrat- New Mexico
Representative Sylvia Garcia, Democrat- Texas
Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, Democrat- New Mexico
Representative Diana DeGette, Democrat- Colorado
Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat- Virginia
With Congress currently out of session, Khanna urged an immediate return to Washington for a vote. Whether the measure advances remains uncertain, given Republican control of both chambers.
Iran’s foreign minister condemned the U.S. strikes, calling them a “grave violation” of international law. The country vowed to defend its sovereignty, leaving the possibility of retaliation open.
FAQs
What is the War Powers Resolution introduced by Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie?
It’s a House measure that seeks to block President Trump from taking further military action against Iran without congressional approval.
How many lawmakers support the resolution?
As of now, over 45 members of Congress, including one senator, have publicly supported it.
Why did Trump strike Iran’s nuclear sites?
The US carried out the strikes after Israel warned that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon. Trump said the action was successful.
Will the resolution succeed?
It’s uncertain. With Republicans in control of both chambers, the resolution faces major hurdles.