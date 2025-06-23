Which lawmakers are backing War Powers Resolution against Trump? Full list

Following American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a fresh War Powers resolution has been tabled in the US House. As reported by Newsweek, the bipartisan resolution is backed by Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky. Their goal: to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to engage in war without congressional approval. Over 45 Congress members are backing War Powers Resolution against Donald Trump.(AP)

The strikes were carried out on June 22 on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites. Trump called the attack “very successful.” However, the move raised alarms across party lines, with some lawmakers questioning its constitutionality and warning of a larger regional conflict.

Democrats, Republicans raise constitutional concerns

Massie stated, “The Constitution does not permit the executive branch to unilaterally commit an act of war.” He stressed that Congress alone holds the power to declare war. Khanna, echoing similar views, said, “Stopping Iran from having a nuclear bomb is a top priority, but dragging the U.S. into another Middle East war is not the solution.”

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, introduced a companion bill in the Senate, reiterating the need for congressional authority before military escalation.

Dozens of House Democrats back the measure

The resolution has gained traction with over 45 lawmakers supporting it. Among them are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Jamie Raskin, and Bennie Thompson. The list also includes multiple representatives from California, Illinois, Texas and New York.

Full List of Members of Congress Backing the War Powers Resolution

Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat -California

Representative Thomas Massie, Republican- Kentucky

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat -New York

Representative Val Hoyle, Democrat- Oregon

Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat- Michigan

Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat- Washington

Representative Donald Beyer, Democrat- Virginia

Representative Lloyd Doggett, Democrat- Texas

Representative Greg Casar, Democrat- Texas

Representative Ayanna Pressley, Democrat- Massachusetts

Representative Delia Ramirez, Democrat- Illinois

Representative Summer Lee, Democrat- Pennsylvania

Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat- Minnesota

Representative Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Democrat- Illinois

Representative Nydia Velazquez, Democrat- New York

Representative James McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat

Representative Chellie Pingree, a Maine Democrat

Representative Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat

Representative Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat

Representative Paul Tonko, a New York Democrat

Representative Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat

Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat

Representative Henry "Hank" Johnson, a Georgia Democrat

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Washington, D.C., Democrat

Representative Sara Jacobs, a California Democrat

Representative Janice Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat

Representative Lateefah Simon, a California Democrat

Representative Christopher Deluzio, a Pennsylvania Democrat

Representative Gwen Moore, a Wisconsin Democrat

Representative Mike Thompson, a California Democrat

Representative Yassamin Ansari, an Arizona Democrat

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat

Representative Luis Correa, a California Democrat

Representative Betty McCollum, a Minnesota Democrat

Representative Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat

Representative Mark DeSaulnier, a California Democrat

Representative Stephen Lynch, a Massachusetts Democrat

Representative Andre Carson, an Indiana Democrat

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, Democrat- Pennsylvania

Representative Joaquin Castro, Democrat- Texas

Representative Maxwell Frost, Democrat- Florida

Representative Al Green, Democrat- Texas

Representative Debbie Dingell, Democrat- Michigan

Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat- Maryland

Representative Melanie Stansbury, Democrat- New Mexico

Representative Sylvia Garcia, Democrat- Texas

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, Democrat- New Mexico

Representative Diana DeGette, Democrat- Colorado

Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat- Virginia

With Congress currently out of session, Khanna urged an immediate return to Washington for a vote. Whether the measure advances remains uncertain, given Republican control of both chambers.

Iran’s foreign minister condemned the U.S. strikes, calling them a “grave violation” of international law. The country vowed to defend its sovereignty, leaving the possibility of retaliation open.

FAQs

What is the War Powers Resolution introduced by Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie?

It’s a House measure that seeks to block President Trump from taking further military action against Iran without congressional approval.

How many lawmakers support the resolution?

As of now, over 45 members of Congress, including one senator, have publicly supported it.

Why did Trump strike Iran’s nuclear sites?

The US carried out the strikes after Israel warned that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon. Trump said the action was successful.

Will the resolution succeed?

It’s uncertain. With Republicans in control of both chambers, the resolution faces major hurdles.