Laura Loomer’s snide remark on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s weight gain backfires

American far-right political activist Laura Loomer’s snide remark on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s supposed weight gain has not gone down well with a large section of the internet. Loomer, on Sunday, shared an Instagram video that shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – also known as AOC – endorsing Zohran Mamdani in the 2025 NYC mayoral primary. The Democrat congresswoman was seen wearing a red dress in the video. Laura Loomer's remarks on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not go down well with a section of the internet (Getty Images via AFP)

“Yikes. AOC has gained at least 50 pounds since getting into Congress,” Laura Loomer wrote while responding to the video. “She’s getting massive,” Loomer added, tagging AOC in her post.

Loomer faces backlash

The comment attracted criticism from hundreds of people. Many called out Laura Loomer for body shaming and asked her to confine her criticism to work, rather than appearance.

Some of the criticism came from supporters of the Republican party, which Loomer also supports.

“Don’t do this. Please. Attack her policies and corruption all day. Leave the body shaming alone,” wrote X user Chrissy Casilio, a Republican.

“I am no Democrat but you attacking another woman's look is very disgusting,” another user added. “I’m a conservative but let’s criticize policies and NOT resort to personal petty attacks but that’s just my opinion,” a third wrote.

Some of the reactions were less charitable than others.

“You are the last person who should comment on someone’s appearance, Looner. You’re a walking plastic surgery nightmare,” an X user said.

“This is the sort of petty c**p that makes it hard to take you seriously on anything. Stick to legit criticisms, of that there is plenty, not her weight or figure,” a user said.

Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez is currently serving as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th Congressional District. Laura Loomer, on the other hand, is a far‑right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and MAGA influencer closely aligned with Donald Trump.