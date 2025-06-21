Who is Amanda Kempton? Virginia woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed Netflix star Sara Burack

Amanda Kempton, a 32-year-old woman from Virginia, has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed real estate agent and Netflix personality Sara Burack, the Daily Mail reported. Netflix star Sara Burack was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday. (X)

Burack, known for her appearance on Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, was struck by a vehicle shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Friday along Montauk Highway, near Villa Paul Restaurant in Hampton Bays, New York.

Emergency responders found her in critical condition at the scene. She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver fled the scene, triggering a large-scale manhunt involving the Southampton Town Police Department and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Authorities eventually identified Kempton and took her into custody. According to the New York Post, she has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a Class D felony in New York punishable by up to four years in prison.

Amanda Kempton was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Saturday.

Who Was Sara Burack?

Sara Burack gained recognition in 2022 when she appeared on the Netflix reality show Million Dollar Beach House, where she competed alongside other luxury real estate agents in the Hamptons.

She previously worked for Nest Seekers International, a high-end real estate agency specializing in luxury properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons. According to Newsday, Burack left the agency over a year ago.

Fellow realtor Paulette Corsair remembered Sara Burack as a kind and compassionate person.

Speaking to Newsday, Corsair said, "I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people. She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family.”