Who was Nihal Candan? Turkish influencer dies after struggling with anorexia

Popular Turkish influencer Nihal Candan passed away on Friday following a prolonged struggle with anorexia, CNN Türk reported. She was 30.

Candan had reportedly dropped to just 23 kilograms after losing nearly 37 kilograms in the last two years. While undergoing treatment at the hospital, her heart stopped, and doctors were unable to revive her.

News of her deteriorating condition was first shared by fashion designer Pınar Kerimoğlu, who wrote on Instagram: "I called Umut and asked 'How is she?' Unfortunately, Nihal's heart stopped again. CPR is currently being performed."

Moments later, fellow influencer Sıla Doğu confirmed her passing on social media.

Earlier this month, Nihal's sister, Bahar Candan, had revealed that she had been hospitalized, writing, “My sister was taken to the hospital, she is anorexia... Do something, my sister is dying. She could not digest what she experienced. I hope you can feel remorse for slandering a young person like this and ruining his life.”

Nihal Candan had celebrated her 30th birthday just last week in the hospital.

Who was Nihal Candan?

Born on June 15, 1995, in Mersin, Türkiye, Gülnihal “Nihal” Candan rose to fame in 2014 after appearing on the Turkish reality fashion show Bu Tarz Benim. She later launched her own business, Nihal Candan Beauty Center. She built a successful career as a social media influencer in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, amassing nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram.

In 2023, she and her sister Bahar Candan were arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering, allegedly connected to a scam involving discounted vehicle sales. During her time in prison, Nihal developed severe anorexia nervosa, reportedly losing more than 30 kilograms. Her condition prompted an early release in early 2025 on health grounds.