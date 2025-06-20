Influencer, 31, partied with doctor night before cosmetic surgery, dies after procedure

An influencer who died after a botched cosmetic surgery in Turkey had partied with her doctor the night before the procedure. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini died hours after she received a breast augmentation, liposuction, and a nose job on Sunday. Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini died after a botched cosmetic surgery((Instagram/@elgarmiles))

The 31-year-old singer and influencer had travelled from Mozambique to Istanbul with her husband on Friday for the surgeries. Her husband, artist Elgar Miles, told Brazilian news outlet O Tempo that she was receiving the procedures free of charge in return for promoting the hospital.

“She wanted to undergo these procedures to improve her aesthetic standards. It was a dream of hers,” Miles said.

Partying before cosmetic procedures

Ana and her husband reportedly had a boozy night out with the surgeon on Saturday - just a day before she underwent the fatal procedures.

Her husband said that the procedures were originally scheduled for Wednesday. They enquired whether the date could be changed to allow an extra day for recovery.

“Due to scheduling issues, the surgeon decided to bring it forward to Sunday. We went to the clinic on Sunday just to see the place, but the doctor wanted to perform the procedure without Ana being prepared,” said Miles.

Despite having partied the night before, the surgeon convinced Ana to go ahead with the cosmetic surgeries.

“The doctor assured me that there were no problems and that everything would be fine,” Miles told news outlet G1.

Death after surgeries

Ana underwent a breast augmentation, fat removal, and a nose job at the Tusa Hospital. She was out of the operating room by 11 pm on Sunday. However, after coming out of the surgery, her heart began to slow down.

"They told me to go to the room, the assistants were acting strangely. I waited for 1 hour and 15 minutes to receive her," said her husband. “I went down to the ground floor and a doctor said that her heart was beating slowly, another said that she was already dead.”

Tusa Hospital, in a statement reported by Turkiye Today, said that the patient had signed all necessary medical consent forms. She experienced “an unexpected complication” during the recovery phase which led to ventricular fibrillation. Ana then suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

“Despite all efforts by our expert anesthesiology team, the patient could not be resuscitated,” the statement read.