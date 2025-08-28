Robin Westman's parents: Who are Mary Grace and James Westman? Details and photos surface

The suspect in the recent mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis has been identified as Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman. According to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old legally changed his name via deed poll in 2019 and “identified as female.” Robin Westman has been identified as Minneapolis school shooting suspect.(Robin W/YouTube)

Robin Westman parents

New information has surfaced regarding Westman’s family background. As reported by the New York Post, Mary Grace Westman, Robin’s mother, worked as a secretary at Annunciation School for five years before retiring in 2021.

A Facebook post from the Church of the Annunciation dated August 16, 2021, honored her retirement, stating, "Church of the Annunciation Aug 16, 2021. On Sunday we honored Mary Grace Westman who is retiring from Annunciation. She has provided such wonderful hospitality, friendship and compassion to all who gathered for the last five years at Annunciation. You will be missed! Congratulations on your retirement!"

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, a tearful Mary Grace Westman answered a reporter's call but said she did not know whether her child was the shooter.

Public records indicate that James Westman, Robin’s father, owns a home in south Minneapolis. The home is located less than a mile from the church and school.

Unconfirmed social media reports allege that Robin’s parents approved his name change from Robert to Robin when he was 17. A screenshot of a Facebook post, allegedly made by James Westman on Robin's 18th birthday, reads: “Happy 18th birthday Robin Westman. We love you." While screenshots of court documents and the Facebook post have circulated online, Hindustan Times could not independently verify their authenticity.

At a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that Westman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene and had no prior contact with law enforcement.

An alleged manifesto uploaded by Westman to YouTube shortly before the attack has also surfaced.