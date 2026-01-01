Rose Bowl weather update: Heavy rain soaks Pasadena field ahead of Indiana vs Alabama, flooding risk - What to know

Concerns are rising over the Rose Bowl as heavy rain drenches the field in Pasadena, with grounds crews scrambling to remove standing water ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The No.1 Indiana Hoosiers are scheduled to face the No.9 Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year's Day, but the game's buildup has been overshadowed by the challenging weather conditions, as reported by The Mirror US. With thunderstorms forecasted, heavy rain has created concerns for the Rose Bowl. (@rosebowlgame/X)

Also Read: Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game 2026: Time, how to watch Alabama vs Indiana online and more

Rose Bowl weather forecast

Thunderstorms are expected across Southern California throughout the morning, with AccuWeather issuing warnings for potential flooding. Showers are also forecast for the afternoon and evening, and a significant portion of the Rose Bowl field remains covered by a tarp as crews work to protect the playing surface.

Footage from ESPN's College GameDay revealed the extent of the rain's impact on the Rose Bowl, with the grounds crew seen clearing large pools of water from the field using squeegees. The wet conditions mark a dramatic start to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, coming off Miami's unexpected victory on New Year's Eve, as reported by The Mirror US.

Also Read: Rose Parade, Ball Drop weather: Rain likely in Pasadena on New Year's Day, NYC temperatures in low 30s – what to know

Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee concerned for the game

GameDay panelists Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee expressed concern over the large amounts of standing water on teh Rose Bowl field ahead of the 4 pm ET kickoff. While Herbstreit commended the grounds crew for their efforts to make the field playable, he questioned whether their work would be enough to overcome the challenging conditions.

He said, “These guys are gamers out there. If you watch the game later and it looks immaculate, tip of the cap to these guys.” He continued, "Watching footage of workers brushing water off the field with squeegees, Herbstreit added: "I don't know if that's working?"

McAfee added, “That's what I'm thinking, I don't know how many squeegees they've got,” as reported by The Mirror US.

The field is not the only worry, as heavy rain and potential flooding have authorities keeping a close watch on the areas around the stadium to ensure fans can get to the game safely.