Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game 2026: Time, how to watch Alabama vs Indiana online and more

The 137th Rose Parade is set to return on New Year's Day, celebrating this year's theme, The Magic in Teamwork, with NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson serving as Grand Marshal. Following the parade, the 112th Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten and the No.9 Alabama Crimson Tide of the SEC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 137th Rose Parade will celebrate teamwork with Magic Johnson as Grand Marshal, airing live on January 1. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Rose Parade, Ball Drop weather: Rain likely in Pasadena on New Year's Day, NYC temperatures in low 30s – what to know

Rose Parade 2026: Time and how to watch online The annual parade will air live on January 1 at 8 am PT/11 am ET across ABC, NBC, FOX, and, for the first time, CNN. Viewers without cable can stream teh event through any live TV service that carries these networks, including DirecTV and Fubo (both offering five-day free trials), Sling, and Hulu+ Live TV, with additional live streaming available on Peacock, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read: What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day: Stores, restaurants and mail services

Rose Bowl 2026: Time and how to watch online The Rose Bowl Game kicks off at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on ESPN. Those without cable can stream the game live through services that carry ESPN, including DirecTV and Fubo (both with five-day free trials), Sling and Hulu+Live TV, with additional streaming available on ESPN+.

Rose Parade weather Rain is in teh forecast for this year's Rose Parade, coming just a week after Christmas flooding swept through Southern California. If it does pour, it would mark the first wet parade in 20 years. While umbrellas are not permitted, organizers note that the floats' flowers often fare better in cool, damp conditions, as reported by The New York Times.

Since its inception, the Rose Parade has experienced rain on only 10 other occasions, with the most recent wet parade in 2006 and an earlier instance dating back to 1955.