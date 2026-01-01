What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day: Stores, restaurants and mail services

As 2026 begins, many Americans may head out for coffee, groceries or post-holiday shopping. While New Year’s Day is a federal holiday with widespread closures, many retailers and restaurants will remain open, often with adjusted hours. Many major retailers will be open on New Year’s Day, though hours may be modified.(AP)

Below is what to know for January 1, based on reporting from AP (AP), USA Today and company statements. Shoppers and diners are encouraged to check local hours, as schedules can vary by location.

Government offices, schools and courts

Most government services will be unavailable on New Year’s Day. Federal and state offices, courts and public schools are closed in observance of the holiday, according to AP. Some local government services may also be limited.

Banks and the stock market

Banks and US stock markets are closed on New Year’s Day and are scheduled to reopen on January 2, according to AP. While in-person services are unavailable, customers can still access ATMs and online banking platforms.

Mail and package delivery services

The US Postal Service will suspend operations on January 1. Post office locations will be closed, mail will not be delivered and blue collection boxes will not be serviced, according to USPS information cited by USA Today. Regular service is expected to resume on Jan 2.

Private shipping carriers will also pause most services:

UPS and FedEx will not offer standard pickup or delivery on New Year’s Day.

Limited critical shipping services may be available at select locations.

Customers are advised to check locally for details.

Retail stores

Many major retailers will be open on New Year’s Day, though hours may be modified.

Walmart and Target stores will be open, and company spokespersons told USA Today that most locations will operate during regular hours. Other department and specialty stores, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, Best Buy and JCPenney, are also expected to open, with closing times varying by location.

Home improvement stores will operate on reduced schedules:

Home Depot plans to open from 9 am to 8 pm

Lowe’s stores are expected to operate from 9 am to 6 pm

Ace Hardware hours vary because stores are independently owned.

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Most grocery chains will be open, but some will close early. Chains such as Kroger-owned stores, Walmart, Whole Foods, Publix and Meijer will operate on Jan 1.

Several major grocery retailers will be closed, including Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s and Aldi. Lidl locations outside New York will also be closed, while select New York stores will operate with reduced hours.

Pharmacy hours may differ from store hours:

CVS and Walgreens locations will be open.

Pharmacy hours may be reduced or vary by location.

Restaurants and coffee chains

Many restaurants will remain open, making New Year’s Day a popular option for dining out.

USA Today reported that fast food, coffee and casual dining chains such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Chipotle, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A plan to operate, though hours may vary by location.

Sit-down restaurants including IHOP, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel and Applebee’s are also expected to be open, with some locations offering limited hours.

Holiday hours can vary widely by region and location. It is recommended to check store or restaurant websites or calling ahead before heading out.