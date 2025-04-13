Rosie O’Donnell discloses ‘straight’ love affair with convicted killer Menendez Bro: ‘I felt safe enough to…’

In a surprising and candid revelation, comedian and television personality Rosie O'Donnell shared that convicted Lyle Menendez is the first "straight man" she has ever "loved" and "trusted." During an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, O'Donnell opened up about her unique connection with Menendez. In an interview, Rosie O'Donnell discussed her emotional connection with Lyle Menendez.(@rosie/Instagram)

Rosie O'Donnell reveals ‘straight’ love affair with Menedez

During the interview, the former talk show host revealed, “He started calling me on a regular basis from the tablet phone thing they have.” She added that her relationship with the convicted began after they appeared together on Larry King Live in 1996.

Rosie shared that at the time her belief was that the brothers killed their parents as an act of self-defence as the two had claimed in court previously that they were abused and molested by them. Following their appearance, Menedez sent her a letter in which he expressed his gratitude for her support.

Rosie claimed “she and her siblings had been molested by their father” and Menedez sensed “she ‘knew’ from a personal place that what he was saying was true.” She told the outlet, “At that point, I had not ventured anywhere near this in my family or in my therapy,” adding that she did not respond to his letter immediately, as reported by Page Six.

Rosie and Menedez remain close friends

It was not until 2022 when O'Donnell watched a documentary on the infamous Menendez case and shared her thoughts on TikTok, that she reconnected with Menedez. She further revealed that his wife Rebecca Sneed connected with her to “see if she was interested in speaking with him.” Their first phone conversation lasted three hours, and since then, O'Donnell and Lyle have maintained a close relationship through letters. She has also made visits to him in prison.