Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Royal Christmas: Prince Louis gives adorable reaction as he accepts cutest gifts from admirers; See pic

ByShweta Kukreti
Dec 25, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Prince Louis was ecstatic on receiving gifts from Royal family supporters at Sandringham on Christmas morning.

Prince Louis, the youngest kid of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was ecstatic on receiving gifts from Royal family supporters at Sandringham on Christmas morning.

Prince Louis looked clearly thrilled as he was all grinning after getting presents from the public, which included a variety of stuffed toys, Christmas crackers, flowers, and a box of Cadbury's chocolates.
Prince Louis looked clearly thrilled as he was all grinning after getting presents from the public, which included a variety of stuffed toys, Christmas crackers, flowers, and a box of Cadbury's chocolates.

Along with his siblings Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, Louis, six, arrived for the special Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate on Wednesday.

Senior members of the Royal Family, such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, welcomed admirers who gathered outside the church last night with gifts after the service.

Prince Louis looked clearly thrilled as he was all grinning after getting presents from the public, which included a variety of stuffed toys, Christmas crackers, flowers, and a box of Cadbury's chocolates, Daily Mail reported.

Louis' sister and elder brother too get gifts from fans

Louis' sister and elder brother, who stood beside their father, waved to the spectators and also received their gifts with grace.

While 2024 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year for the Royals, Kate stole the limelight as the future Queen gave warm embraces to royal supporters, who seemed delighted to see her back to Sandringham.

The Waleses were looking picture-perfect, and Charlotte was seen clutching her father's hand.

Prince George strode with confidence ahead of his brothers, while his younger Louis held onto Kate's hand.

Also Read: Prince Louis leaves a secret note for Kate Middleton's parents: ‘Thank you to…’

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold a collection of gifts at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)
Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold a collection of gifts at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales reacts as he carries gifts from wellwishers(AFP)
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales reacts as he carries gifts from wellwishers(AFP)

Here's what Louis and others were wearing on Christmas event

George, who is all set to begin secondary school in 2025, was donning a blue coat and matching pants, just like his father. Charlotte was dressed in a dark green coat that was looked similar to Kate's Alexander McQueen outfit.

Charming Prince Louis looked absolutely stunning in a coat, pants, and white shirt.

Royal fans were at ease as Kate, 42, seemed gorgeous with her three children and other Royal Family members.

In March 2024, Kate stunned the world with shocking cancer diagnosis news, and her appearance at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk Estate was a sight to behold and somewhat unexpected after a year of excruciating hardship.

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Story Saved
