Beyoncé takes swipe at Netflix ahead of NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show live stream: ‘THIS JUST MADE MY DAY’

Beyoncé hit out at Netflix's past technical challenges in an advertising video for her NFL Christmas Gameday halftime performance. Beyonce's viral post garnered several reactions from the fans, with one saying: “I LOVE YOU BEYONCÉ THIS JUST MADE MY DAY. I WAS CRYING ALL MORNING BUT IM BETTER NOW.”(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

This comes as the “Texas Hold 'Em” singer is set to kick off the halftime show of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans NFL game on Christmas Day in her hometown at NRG Stadium.

Taking to X and Instagram, Beyoncé posted a promotional clip to promote the performance, garnering over 3.5 million views.

In the promotional video, the singer can be seen strumming the banjo while seated on a football field. However, as soon as she takes off her sunglasses, the screen begins to buffer, honoring the streaming service's previous challenges during the November Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul bout.

The clip then ends with Beyonce winking as the Texans and Ravens logos and the Netflix logo emerge. “I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve,” she wrote in the caption her Instagram post. “I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX.”

Reacting to her post, Netflix quipped, “Now hold on.” They even added “roasted by Beyoncé 12.24.24” to their X bio.

Social media reacts to Beyonce post

“BEYONCÉ, WE LOVE YOU!!!!! WE ARE SO EXCITED!!!!!!!” another said.

“I love a good troll,” a third user chimed in.

Ravens versus Texans game

The Ravens versus Texans game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Beyoncé has not performed any of the songs from her Cowboy Carter album live till now since the album's March release.

In exchange for exclusive Christmas Day game rights, Netflix paid $75 million for the three-season deal that includes the games. The agreement also includes the telecast of at least one NFL game on Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026.

Besides this match, Netflix will also broadcast a game at 1 p.m. ET between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.