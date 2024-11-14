Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia joins P’nut the Squirrel’s death row, top official reshares post calling it ‘reminiscent of Saddam Hussein story'

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 14, 2024 11:15 PM IST

It seems that the death of ‘Peanut the Squirrel’ is now becoming the world issue, with Russia commenting on the public outcry over the euthanasia.

In a surprising turn of events, it seems that the death of ‘Peanut the Squirrel’ is now becoming the world issue, with Russia commenting on the public outcry over the euthanasia.

Internet sensation and beloved critter Peanut the squirrel is no more: The internet rejects euthanasia narrative asserting he was murdered
Internet sensation and beloved critter Peanut the squirrel is no more: The internet rejects euthanasia narrative asserting he was murdered

In a statement, a top Russian official stated the demise of star squirrel underscores the problems with US foreign policy.

Uproar around Peanut's death prompts Russia to react

In late October, the New York state environmental conservation department confiscated Peanut, also known as P'Nut, from its owner, Mark Longo, and put it down. As Peanut's death caused online outcry, it even became a flashpoint in the White House race for a brief period, despite the authorities claiming that the move was taken due to the possibility of human exposure to rabies.

The squirrel, which had garnered a half-million Instagram followers before it died, tested negative for rabies, according to county officials on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. The report, which was entirely opposite from the claims of the US officials, led to more outrage over the euthanasia, even from the Kremlin officials.

Maria Zakharova, head of the press department of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, wrote on Telegram on Thursday, “It's somewhat reminiscent of the entire American foreign policy.”

Also Read: Tragic twist in Peanut the Squirrel's euthanasia as animal tests negative for rabies

Zakharova shares post calling Peanut's death ‘reminiscent of the story Saddam Hussein’

Zakharova reposted former Telegram founder Pavel Durov's press secretary George Lobushkin's post along with a link to an NBC News article regarding Peanut's test results.

“It's somewhat reminiscent of the story of Saddam Hussein,” Lobushkin captioned the post.

Lobushkin and Zakharova's remarks seemed to draw a comparison between the squirrel's euthanasia and American foreign policy actions, including the 2006 execution of the ousted Iraqi president, which the Russian government at the time denounced as the first step toward further breakdown of the nation.

Many people saw Peanut's seizure and ultimate euthanasia as a classic example of government overreach.

In a podcast interview on November 4, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Joe Rogan talked about the squirrel and questioned if American authorities had good reason to take away Peanut from his owner, who had owned him as a pet for seven years.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //