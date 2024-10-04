Rwanda's Marburg disease outbreak with unknown source kills 11: All we know

Rwanda is currently battling Marburg virus disease outbreak, a highly fatal hemorrhagic fever, that has killed 11 people so far. The country has recorded 36 cases since the virus was first detected there in late September, according to Rwanda's health ministry. M medical worker from the Infection Prevention and Control unit wearing full protective equipment carries a meal to an isolation tent housing a man being quarantined after coming into contact in Uganda with a carrier of the Marburg Virus, at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)(AP)

While Marburg virus disease has been found in several African countries over the years, this is the first time it has been reported in Rwanda, in east-central Africa. This week, concerns spread to Germany when a medical student who had contact with an infected patient in Rwanda fell ill. Although both he and his companion tested negative for the virus.

What is Marburg Virus Disease?

Experts state, Marburg virus disease is clinically similar to Ebola that causes severe illness in humans. Its fatality rates vary between 24% and 88%, depending on the strain and available treatment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments for Marburg. It can only be treated with early supportive care like hydration and symptom management.

The Marburg virus has previously caused deadly outbreaks across Africa. In 2023, outbreaks in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania resulted in dozens of deaths. Previous notable outbreaks occurred in Angola from 2004 to 2005, killing more than 200 people, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 1998 to 2000, where over 100 people died.

While Marburg poses a significant threat in Africa, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that the risk to Americans remains low.

What are symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease

Marburg virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever, impairing the body’s ability to clot blood. The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days, with symptoms including high fever, severe headache, and general malaise appearing suddenly. Patients may also experience muscle aches, diarrhea, nausea, and bleeding. In severe cases, death typically occurs within eight or nine days of symptom onset, often due to multi-organ failure.

Marbug outbreak- Situation in Rwanda

Rwanda declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease on September 27, and officials have reported cases in multiple districts, including outside the capital, Kigali. Of the 36 confirmed cases, 11 people have died. The source of the outbreak remains unclear, and the government is taking steps to isolate patients and prevent further spread. Rwanda’s health minister will initiate trial for experimental vaccines and treatments soon.

The WHO has warned that the presence of Marburg in Kigali, which has an international airport, increases the risk of the disease spreading to other countries.