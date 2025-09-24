Ryan Wesley Routh's political affiliation: Democrat or Republican?

Ryan Wesley Routh, 59, who was found lurking with a firearm near President Donald Trump’s Florida golf course in 2024, was convicted Tuesday of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate. He was also found guilty on four additional charges, including impeding a federal agent and multiple weapons offenses. Routh now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. In this image released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Wesley Routh, a man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP)

"Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence," Pam Bondi said in a statement on X. “This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself.”

Routh's Political Affiliation

According to PolitiFact, Routh’s political leanings are unclear. While he once described himself as a Trump supporter-turned-critic, his voter registration history shows no consistent alignment with any political party.

Public records indicate Routh first registered as a Democrat in Guilford County, North Carolina, in 1988. He changed his affiliation to “unaffiliated” in 2002 and has since maintained it.

His voter registration was revoked in 2002 following a felony conviction, reinstated in 2005, then removed again in 2010 after another conviction.

"When his rights were restored after that, he re-registered in 2012, and that is the current registration for him," Charlie Collicutt, Guilford North Carolina elections director, told PolitiFact.

Routh is also registered to vote in Honolulu, Hawaii, where party affiliation is not required during voter registration.

Routh tried to stab himself

According to AP, Routh grabbed a pen off a desk and tried to stab himself in the neck as the jurors were on their way out of the courtroom after the verdict was announced on Tuesday.

Routh's daughter Sara Routh then began screaming, “Dad I love you, don’t do anything. I’ll get you out. He didn’t hurt anybody.”