A grass fire has been burning near the University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City Fire Department (SLCFD) has said. SLCFD revealed that the blaze is burning at 1950 East Circle of Hope Drive.

Salt Lake City wildfire: Map, evacuation updates as videos show Bonneville Fire burning near University of Utah Hospital(Pexel - representational image)

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The SLCFD shared several updates on X.

“We are currently working a grass fire at about 1950 East Circle of Hope Drive. Currently no structures are threatened. Please avoid the area and avoid flying drones in the area. PIO in route,” a post reads.

“Media staging is at north Campus Drive and East medical drive. This is a large fire that is upwards of 50 acres. Multiple SLCFD units on scene as well as State and Federal assets,” a follow-up post reads.

“State and federal helicopters are operating on the fire with water drops. Please do not fly drones in the area,” says another follow-up post.

Videos and photos surface

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{{^usCountry}} Photos and videos of the fire have surfaced on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photos and videos of the fire have surfaced on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “New Start: The Bonneville Fire is burning in the hills above Salt Lake City, Utah. 5-10 acres. Resources on scene,” a post reads, featuring a photo of smoke from the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “New Start: The Bonneville Fire is burning in the hills above Salt Lake City, Utah. 5-10 acres. Resources on scene,” a post reads, featuring a photo of smoke from the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “#BonnevilleFire Here is some Video of the wildfire behind the University of Utah,” a video is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “#BonnevilleFire Here is some Video of the wildfire behind the University of Utah,” a video is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A grass fire is burning 50 acres along the hillside behind the University of Utah hospital. It sparked about an hour ago. Air assets assisting crews on scene. No structures threatened at the moment, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department,” another video of the fire is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A grass fire is burning 50 acres along the hillside behind the University of Utah hospital. It sparked about an hour ago. Air assets assisting crews on scene. No structures threatened at the moment, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department,” another video of the fire is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

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Another video reads, “Fresh wildfire in Salt Lake City behind the University of Utah. Nobody on scene yet and it’s massive/spreading fast.”

You can check out the map here: https://app.watchduty.org/i/103830

While not much information has been revealed about any evacuations that may be taking place, ABC4 reporter Bayan Wang shared a video of air assets responding to the fire.

“More air assets responding to 50 acre fire burning behind University of #Utah hospital and medical campus. Very dry and breezy out here. According to SLCFD, local, state and federal fire crews are on scene,” Wang captioned the video.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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