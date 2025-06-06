Samsung to start deleting inactive accounts soon: Here's how to stop it

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has decided to permanently delete all accounts that have been inactive for 24 months as a new move to ensure better data protection. Emails are being sent out to the IDs associated with users’ Samsung accounts with a personalized date mentioned on each of them. If the user fails to take any action by the specified date, their account and all data associated with it will be permanently deleted by the company. Samsung to start deleting inactive accounts.(Bloomberg)

This new “inactive Samsung account policy” is aimed at preventing the personal data of users from being tampered with due to prolonged periods of inactivity which could increase risks of leakage. Data from your Google Account will still be secure since that is completely separate from a Samsung account.

“As per our service's policy, your data in Samsung Cloud including data stored in Smart TV, Family Hub, and Galaxy Wearable will be deleted,” the email reads. All such warning messages to intimate customers about this move will be sent before July 31.

Since Samsung accounts are required to access any Galaxy device, it’s fairly staple for all customers of the company to have one. If you wish to protect your data from being erased, simply log in to your account using a Galaxy device once again to inform the system that you are still an active user and wish to continue with your previous account. If you fail to do so by the date mentioned in your warning email, the company will consider that you no longer wish to receive the data stored on your previous account and delete all such material.

Make sure you are still logged into the email associated with your Samsung account, otherwise you may never receive the warning mail. For those using a secondary Samsung account, the same procedure applies. If you switched to another mobile brand but wish to keep your hold account intact, make sure you log into it once before the assigned deadline.

By Stuti Gupta