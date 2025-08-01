Samsung TV service down: Users say apps not loading amid widespread outage

Samsung TV is down for thousands of users in the United States on Friday afternoon. More than 2000 users have been reporting an outage continuously on DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' data. Representational image.

Several users on social media said that streaming apps, like Netflix, Peacock, and YouTube TV, were not working on their Samsung TVs. The outage was affecting Samsung TV users across the United States.

More than 2000 people have been reporting Samsung TV outages in the last three hours. (Downdetector)

Owners of Samsung TVs took to social media, blasting the South Korea-based tech manufacturer for the glitches that they were experiencing. As of now, Samsung has not officially commented on the matter.

Here are some of the frustrated users' reaction to the outage:

“Can’t even watch tv tonight because the damn Samsung server is down,” one user wrote.

“Samsung server is down. Took down five year old tv thinking it was broken, and bought a new 2025 Samsung TV. Only to realize server issue continues. Rough night…,” wrote another.

“Just finished a factory reset on my Samsung Tv thinking I was the only one having a problem … found out everyone is experiencing the same thing. Can’t wait to download all my apps and struggle to login to them because I can’t remember my passwords lol,” wrote another.

“The day I finally choose to buy the Harry Potter complete film collection Samsung TV servers decide to give out,” wrote another.

“@Samsung so my Samsung TV isnt working. The apps are not loading and I followed all the troubleshoot guide suggestions. Even reset it. Now I can agree to the terms and conditions. What's up?” wrote one.

What's Causing The Outage?

The Samsung TV outage started around three hours ago, with users reporting that they are getting redirected to the terms and conditions page, stating that there is a server error. As users posted about it on social media, tagging Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has been taking the problem to direct messages.

As of now, they have not acknowledged that the issue is with the servers of Samsung, and are treating it on a case-by-case basis.

This story is being updated.