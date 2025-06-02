Sanofi to buy US biopharma group Blueprint Medicines for $9.1 Billion equity value

Sanofi SA will buy Blueprint Medicines Corp. for $9.1 billion equity value, in a deal that sees the European pharmaceutical firm expand its rare immunological disease portfolio. Sanofi will pay $129 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement Monday. (AFP)

Blueprint shareholders will also receive one non-tradeable contingent value right, which will pay the holder $2 and $4 per right for the achievement, respectively, of future development and regulatory milestones for BLU-808 — a potential treatment for patients with mast cell disorders, including chronic urticaria.

Including the potential CVR payments, the deal amounts to about $9.5 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in the third quarter and said the deal won’t have a significant impact on its financial guidance for 2025.