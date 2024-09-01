Sarcastic obituary for Maine mom who ‘terrorized’ people goes viral, receives mixed reactions: ‘Destruction left in…’

An obituary of a Maine woman, penned by her daughter who claimed she “terrorized” people, has gone viral. While some believe the obituary was brutally honest, others slammed it as “distasteful.” Sarcastic obituary for Maine mom Florence “Flo” Harrelson who ‘terrorized’ people goes viral, receives mixed reactions (Christina Novak/Facebook)

Florence “Flo” Harrelson, 65, died in February, but her obituary was published by the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel only this week because her daughter, Christina Novak, wrote it after hearing about her death just this month. “Florence “Flo” Harrelson, 65, formerly of Chelsea, died on Feb. 22, 2024, without family by her side due to burnt bridges and a wake of destruction left in her path,” Novak wrote in the picture-less obituary.

“Florence did not want an obituary or anyone including family to know she died. That’s because even in death, she wanted those she terrorized to still be living in fear looking over their shoulders. So, this isn’t so much an obituary but more of a public service announcement,” she added.

Novak said that Harrelson was a former US Marine who served as a Maine prison guard, according to New York Post. She had cancer but she died from heart failure. Novak and her mother last spoke to each other 10 years ago.

Obituary receives mixed reactions

While a few people seemed to appreciate Novak for the “truthfulness” of the obituary, others thought it was not appropriate. “Sounds very truthful to me. And well worded,” one user commented on the obituary. “Absolutely legend, whoever posted this. As someone who had a godawful abusive parent, I would have loved to see this kind of announcement in the paper after he finally kicked it,” another said.

“Very inappropriate and distasteful,” one user wrote, while another said, “Am I the only one who believes this "obit" is inappropriate?”

One user posted “another version of the obituary,” noting that they did not know “exactly what the true story is.” The user wrote, “We are deeply saddened to report the passing of a beloved member of our community, Flo Harrelson. Known for her warm smile and kind heart, Flo was a pillar of strength and support for many in Maine. While details surrounding her death are still unclear, the outpouring of love and condolences from those who knew her best is a testament to the impact she had on so many lives. Flo’s reluctance to have an obituary or death notice speaks volumes about the humble and selfless person she was. She never sought recognition or praise for her good deeds, always putting others before herself. Her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and the memories she created with her loved ones.”